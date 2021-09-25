Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.35). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth $112,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 477,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.