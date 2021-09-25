Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Colfax posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

