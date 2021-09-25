Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report sales of $147.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.40 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $87.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $524.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 912,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

