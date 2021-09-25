Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $60.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.80 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

SBSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.15. 78,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,427. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.