IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $8.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

IRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,426. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

