$0.80 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 463.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

