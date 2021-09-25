Numeraire (NMR) Hits One Day Volume of $35.84 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Numeraire has a market cap of $432.98 million and approximately $35.84 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.46 or 0.00099597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043563 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,403 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,961 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

