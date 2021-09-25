$69.16 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post sales of $69.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $239.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.02 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

