EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce $110.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.83 million and the lowest is $109.97 million. EverQuote posted sales of $89.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $444.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,968 shares of company stock worth $782,625 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 160,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,903. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $584.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

