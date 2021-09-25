CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $23.30. 678,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

