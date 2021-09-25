Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. 459,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,080. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in International Money Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

