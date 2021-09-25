Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,229. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.