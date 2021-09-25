Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and $548,314.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00105779 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,775,780,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,689,769 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

