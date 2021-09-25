Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.99. Crocs reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.30. 1,780,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $163.18.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

