Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce $670.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.10 million and the lowest is $670.40 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares during the last quarter.

COLD traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,957. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

