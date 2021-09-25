Navcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $196,052.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and $196,052.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00026941 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00024489 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,689,088 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

