Spectrecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00161928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00513533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00041111 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.