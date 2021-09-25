$0.83 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $1,595,229. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.48. 834,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

