Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Hits $1.52 on Top Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $63,988.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00124821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

