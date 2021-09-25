CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.74 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $24.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00161928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00513533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00041111 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,653,266 coins and its circulating supply is 146,653,266 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

