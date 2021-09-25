HAPI Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.05 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.56 or 0.00123292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043353 BTC.

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 400,520 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

