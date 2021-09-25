Fear Market Cap Tops $4.82 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Fear has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043353 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

