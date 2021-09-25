Auctus (AUC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,956.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $14,956.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00320292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,221,940 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.