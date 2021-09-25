Head-To-Head Analysis: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26%

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.06 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.46 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 17.01 $23.72 million $0.09 50.00

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Minerals and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 154.14%. Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.89%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

