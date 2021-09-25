Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.21. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.36. 193,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,838. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.66. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.