Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($0.57). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $93,522,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.30. The stock had a trading volume of 179,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

