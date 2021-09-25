Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $58.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.07 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $31.23. 78,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,601. The firm has a market cap of $614.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

