Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.30 or 0.99943947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.94 or 0.06708462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00761880 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars.

