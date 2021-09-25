eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $30.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00354930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000123 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

