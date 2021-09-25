Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $105.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.45. 2,726,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,180. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 348,217 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

