$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $155.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 271,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,674. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 133,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

