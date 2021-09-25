TENT (TENT) 1-Day Volume Hits $111,865.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. TENT has a market capitalization of $742,135.89 and approximately $111,865.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00257181 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00125237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00157416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

