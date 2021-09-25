Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $110.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $454.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $467.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $453.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PFS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,004. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.