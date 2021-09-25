Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.07). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 1,476,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $426.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

