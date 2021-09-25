Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,773.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $10,773.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

