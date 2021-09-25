GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0281

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $503,554.73 and $17,865.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,590.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.61 or 0.06805721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00355371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01201456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00110784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.21 or 0.00554606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.44 or 0.00526960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00315681 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.