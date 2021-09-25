Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,458.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,458.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,491.35. 297,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,494. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,291.07. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Booking by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

