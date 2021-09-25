Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $23.67. 2,347,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

