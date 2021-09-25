HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce $26.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.57 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $94.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.71 million to $98.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.89 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $236.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in HEXO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 5,238,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

