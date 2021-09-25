Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $58.71

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

VTR traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

