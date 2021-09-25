Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $112.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.12. 343,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,383. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.