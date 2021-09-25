Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.75 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post sales of $105.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $391.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $405.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,301.52. 22,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,370. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,381.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,491.39. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $437.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

