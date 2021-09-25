Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.10.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 1,841,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,039. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,577,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.