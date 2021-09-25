TaaS Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

