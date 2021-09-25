Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $156.33 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,077,904 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

