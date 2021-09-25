Patron (PAT) Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Patron has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,637.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

