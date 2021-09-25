Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $34.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.44. 1,276,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

