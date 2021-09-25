ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,150,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 319,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

