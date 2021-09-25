NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $736.80 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $111.35 or 0.00260877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $736.80 million and $219.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,632 coins and its circulating supply is 6,617,172 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

