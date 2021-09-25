Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $337.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,843. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.48 and its 200 day moving average is $318.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

